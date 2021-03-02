Over 2L Doses Administered To Senior Citizens, 45+

New Delhi :

As many as 2,08,791 doses of Covid vaccine have administered to people above 60 years of age and the 45+ population with comorbidities, taking the total doses administered so far to 1,48,55,073, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.





The cumulative figures include 93,03,048 healthcare workers and 53,43,219, it added.





The Phase 3 of Covid vaccination covering 27 crore people above the age of 60 years and those above 45 with comorbidities started on Monday. Around three crore healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated in the first two phases of the vaccination drive.





Vaccines are being provided free of charge at the government institutions and on a payment basis in the private healthcare facilities. All private hospitals can charge Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 as service charges, as fixed by the Central government.





Around 10,000 hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under CGHS can be used by the states as Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs).