IndiGo flight diverts to Karachi due to medical emergency onboard

Mar 02,2021

The passenger who had the medical emergency could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team.

New Delhi:
ALucknow-bound IndiGo flight from Sharjah was diverted to Karachi airport, in Pakistan on Tuesday after a medical emergency onboard.

The passenger who had the medical emergency could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team, IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline said the flight -- 6E 1412 -- coming from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi.

''We are deeply saddened with the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family,'' it added.

