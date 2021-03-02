PM Modi belittles Tamil culture, I will protect it: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS for attempting to belittle the Tamil language and culture and said it was his (Rahul’s) duty to protect them.
Chennai: On the last leg of his three-day campaign tour in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu ahead of the April 6 Assembly elections, he said he wanted to share two things with the people.First, he said the Union government headed by Modi was not giving respect to Tamil language and culture. It was regrettable that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, instead of putting forth people’s issues, has been acting on the diktats of Modi.Modi and RSS were trying to belittle Tamil language and culture. They were trying to bring in One Nation, One language and One culture, he said and sought to know whether Tamil and Bengali are not Indian languages and Tamil culture is not part of Indian culture.“I am there...it is my duty to protect the Tamil language and culture. It is my duty to protect all languages, culture and religions,” Rahul said.Earlier, Rahul, who was given a rousing reception by enthusiastic Congress workers, paid floral tributes at the memorial of former Kanniyakumari MP H Vasanthakumar, who died of coronavirus. Rahul unveiled Vasanthakumar’s portrait before laying foundation for a mani-mandapam for the late lead-er. No matter how much Vasanthakumar was threatened and attacked, he always stood for the values of the Congress party and always supported the party. He’s committed to helping the poor and did a tremendous amount of philanthropic work, he said. Rahul also had a good time, enjoyed the rural ambience by having a refreshing Palm fruit, locally called as ‘Nungu’, at Achankulam and also had a tender coconut. He also interacted with the students, staff and sisters of Carmel Matha Higher Secondary School and with students of St Joseph’s Matric Higher Secondary School.
Conversations