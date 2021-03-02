Tue, Mar 02, 2021

PM Modi belittles Tamil culture, I will protect it: Rahul Gandhi

Published: Mar 02,202110:37 AM

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS for attempting to belittle the Tamil language and culture and said it was his (Rahul’s) duty to protect them.

Rahul Gandhi (File photo)
Chennai: On the last leg of his three-day campaign tour in the   southern districts of Tamil  Nadu ahead of the April 6 Assembly  elections, he said he wanted to share two things with  the people.First, he  said  the  Union  government  headed by Modi was not giving   respect to Tamil  language and culture. It was regrettable that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, instead  of  putting  forth  people’s  issues,  has  been  acting  on the diktats of Modi.Modi and RSS were trying to   belittle   Tamil   language   and  culture.  They  were  trying  to  bring  in  One  Nation,  One  language  and  One  culture,  he  said  and  sought  to  know   whether   Tamil   and   Bengali  are  not  Indian  languages  and  Tamil  culture  is  not part of Indian culture.“I am there...it is my duty to   protect  the  Tamil  language  and  culture.  It  is  my  duty to protect all languages, culture   and   religions,”   Rahul said.Earlier,   Rahul,   who   was   given  a  rousing  reception  by  enthusiastic  Congress  workers, paid floral tributes at the memorial of former Kanniyakumari  MP  H  Vasanthakumar,  who  died  of  coronavirus.  Rahul  unveiled  Vasanthakumar’s   portrait   before   laying foundation for a mani-mandapam  for  the  late  lead-er. No matter how much Vasanthakumar  was  threatened  and attacked, he always stood for the values of the Congress party  and  always  supported  the  party.  He’s  committed  to  helping the poor and did a tremendous  amount  of  philanthropic work, he said. Rahul   also   had   a   good   time, enjoyed the rural ambience  by  having  a  refreshing  Palm  fruit,  locally  called  as  ‘Nungu’, at Achankulam and also had a tender coconut. He also  interacted  with  the  students,   staff   and   sisters   of   Carmel  Matha  Higher  Secondary  School  and  with  students  of  St  Joseph’s  Matric  Higher Secondary School.

