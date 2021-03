6 killed as coal-laden truck overturns in UP

Kanpur :

The truck was carrying labourers who were on their way to Firozabad. The labourers were seated on top of the coal laden truck. All of them belong to Hamirpur district.

As the truck approached Maukhas village, the driver apparently lost control and the vehicle overturned.

Six people died on the spot. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital where the condition of eight of them is said to be critical.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed district officials to provide proper treatment and all help to the injured persons.