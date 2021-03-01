PM Modi takes first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

New Delhi :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted his photo while taking his first dose of coronavirus vaccine. He stated that he took the vaccine at Delhi's premier All India Institutes of Medical Sciences.





The Prime Minister Tweeted, “Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!”



