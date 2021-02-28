New farm laws are 'death warrant' for farmers, says Kejriwal

New Delhi :

Addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat organised in Meerut by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against Centre's new laws, Kejriwal said farmers are continuously agitating in the cold because their farms will be taken over by capitalists.





He claimed that three-and-a-half lakh farmers have committed suicide in the last 25 years.





The AAP national convener alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cheated the farmers after coming to power.





Today, farmers are being tortured all over the country. Water cannons are being used against them and iron nails are studded on roads to restrict their movement, Kejriwal said.