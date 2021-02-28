Naidu congratulates ISRO for successful launch of satellites

New Delhi :

India's Polar rocket on Sunday successfully launched Amazonia-1 of Brazil and 18 other satellites from the spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota, in the first mission of the year for space agency ISRO.





"My heartiest congratulations to team @isro for successful launch of Amazonia-1 and 18 co-passenger satellites onboard #PSLVC51 today," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.





"Wishing you many more successes in the year ahead," the vice president said.





Naidu also greeted the scientific community and science enthusiasts on the occasion of National Science Day.





On this day in 1928, Sir CV Raman announced his path-breaking discovery of the ''Raman Effect'' and changed the face of science in India.





"Science is the lifeline of human progress. As we celebrate National Science Day today, let us resolve to utilise science to bring peace, development and improve the living conditions of people across the world," the Vice President Secretariat said in another tweet.