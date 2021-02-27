Sat, Feb 27, 2021

Priyanka visits Ravidas temple in Varanasi

Published: Feb 27,202103:24 PM by PTI

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attended the the 644th birth anniversary celebration of Sant Shiromani Shri Guru Ravidas ji Maharaj at Seer Govardhanpur of the Ravidas temple in Varanasi.

Priyanka also sought blessings of Sant Niranjan Das and enquired about his well-being. She had last visted the temple in 2020. 

The Congress General Secretary's visit witnessed a massive crowd as she reached here at around 11 a.m. and offered her prayers at the Sant Ravidas temple to mark the celebration of the Jayanti. 

Priyanka was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu, former MLA Ajay Rai, Varanasi Metropolitan president Raghavendra Choubey, Manindra Mishra, Gaurav Kapoor, Naveen Mishra and other Congress leaders. 

