Gujarat: Tremor of 3.1 magnitudes recorded in Surat

A 3.1 magnitude tremor was recorded in Gujarat's Surat early on Saturday, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.
Ahmedabad:
The tremor was recorded at 4.35 am with its epicenter located 29 km north-northeast of Surat in south Gujarat, the Gandhinagar-based institute said.
No casualty or damage to property was reported due to it, the district administration said.
The tremor was recorded at a depth of 15 km, and it was felt in Surat city and the nearby areas, the institute added.
