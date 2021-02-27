Now, register all civic complaints through WhatsApp

Chennai :

“By launching this communication system, Chennai becomes the first municipal body in India to do so. GCC WhatsApp Communication Service is available both in Tamil and English,” Meghanatha Reddy, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance), said.





As per a Corporation statement, sending ‘Hi’ to GCC WhatsApp Communication Service on +91 94999 33644 would help citizens register complaints and check the status of earlier complaints. “Citizens can also check on the most sought after services such as birth and death certificates, property and professional tax payments, trade license renewal and get State assembly election-related voter services,” the statement added.





Commenting on the initiative, G Prakash, Corporation Commissioner, said, “We want to always be on the forefront of all technological advancements and provide a seamless communication system to our citizens. With WhatsApp as a messaging platform, exchanging information with citizens has become extremely convenient and quick. Citizens can avail the services and we are planning to build more such initiatives, which would provide ease of accessibility.”





Meanwhile, Meghanatha Reddy explained that the WhatsApp service is an additional feature to the already existing complaints redressal system that includes the online complaint portal, Namma Chennai Application and control room.





“Raising complaints using WhatsApp will be easier for the public. The new system works as a chatbot,” he added. The GCC WhatsApp Communication Service will work on a 24x7 basis. Also, the civic body has revamped its official website with election-related features.





“The website has been revamped so that the public could avail the services faster and easier. We are releasing major announcements through the website and tax payment services are also made available,” another press release said.