CBI, ED Conduct Joint Raids At Different Places In Coal Scam

Kolkata :

Investigation agencies CBI and Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted joint raids at various places in West Bengal in connection with the multi-crore coal pilferage scam, sources in them said.





CBI sources said its sleuths raided the official and residential premises of businessman Randhir Kumar Barnwal in Kolkata.





ED sources said the agency has started searches at Durgapur and Asansol and also in the city.





Both the agencies are concurrently probing the scam. While CBI is looking after the criminal aspect of it, ED is delving into the money laundering angle of the scam.





CBI has already examined Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira for her alleged involvement in the coal scam. Banerjee in the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.





It has also issued a lookout notice against alleged kingpin Anup Majhi, alias Lala, who has been absconding.