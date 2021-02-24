Maharashtra reports over 8,000 new coronavirus cases, 80 deaths

Mumbai :

The increase in cases was steep considering that on Tuesday, the state had reported 6,218 new COVID-19 cases.





Of 80 deaths, 27 took place in the past 48 hours, while 22 were from the last week. The remaining 31 deaths were from the period before that, officials said.





As many as 2,772 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking the total of recoveries to 20,08,623.