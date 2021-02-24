CPI-M hits out at Rahul, says he is talking like a recruitment agent of the BJP

Thiruvananthapuram :

In a statement, the CPI(M) state secretariat claimed Gandhi did not even make a weak criticism of the BJP in his speech at the Congress rally on Tuesday.





"He spoke like a recruitment agent of the BJP. It was shocking," the party said.





The CPI(M) alleged Gandhi's attack against the Left was similar to that of the words being used by the BJP to flay the party.





The CPI(M) also claimed the congress did not criticise the BJP during its just concluded ''Aishwarya Yatra'', led by leader of opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala, and alleged it was due to the directions from the central leadership of the Congress party.





Describing Gandhi as a "failed leader", CPI(M) state secretary incharge A Vijayaraghavan said the Congress leader could not save the party-led government in Puducherry.





"He failed to check his party MLAs when they flocked into the BJP camp," Vijayaraghavan said in Palakkad.





Addressing the rally here on Tuesday, Gandhi, referring to the gold smuggling case, had asked why the BJP was not attacking the CPI(M)-led government and "going soft on cases against the CM's office."