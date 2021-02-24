'Shocking', says Delhi HC on murder of undertrial inside Tihar

New Delhi :

The father of the victim Dilsher Azad moved the court seeking Rs five crore as compensation for the custodial death. "It is shocking," Justice Prathiba M. Singh said while hearing the matter.





The judge said such incidents are only seen in fiction. "I do not know how something like this can happen," Justice Singh added.





The Delhi Police has been directed to file a status report within three days, while Delhi government, Tihar Jail's Director General and the Superintendent have been asked to clarify whether any case and chargesheet have been filed.





Dilsher was an undertrial prisoner in Tihar Jail since September 2019. On November 30, 2020, his father received a call from police officials informing him about the death of his son.