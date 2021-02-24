Andhra cops start receiving Covid vaccine shots

Amaravati :

Senior police officers in West and East Godavari districts received the vaccine shot on Wednesday morning.





"West Godavari superintendent of police (SP) Narayan Nayak started the coronavirus vaccination programme for all policemen working in the district," said an official. Nayak was one of the first cops to get inoculated in the district, followed by other senior policemen.





At the Kakinada Rangaraya Medical College in East Godavari district, several policemen were vaccinated on Wednesday.





"Vaccination started in the district for the police force at their respective areas and mandals," said a district official.





Additional superintendent of police and special enforcement bureau (SEB) official Sumit Garud was one of the senior officials who got the vaccine shot in the district.





Similarly, police personnel in Chittoor have also started receiving the vaccine jibe, including superintendent of police S. Senthil Kumar.



