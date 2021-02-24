Cabinet approves President's Rule in Puducherry

New Delhi :

Announcing the Cabinet decision, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the decision was taken as no party claimed to form a government in Puducherry following the resignation of the chief minister there.





Subsequently, the Lieutenant Governor had recommended President's Rule in Puducherry and the Union Cabinet has approved the same, the minister said.





After the President's assent, the assembly will get dissolved, Javadekar said, while adding that further necessary steps for administrative work in Puducherry would be taken soon.





He also noted that the model code of conduct was expected to come into effect soon after the Election Commission announces the dates for elections there, along with four states.