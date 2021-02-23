Guj local polls: BJP wins Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Vadodara

Gandhinagar :

In Vadodara, the BJP has captured 66 seats out of the total 76 of the VMC, the rest going to the opposition Congress.





In Rajkot, the BJP has captured 68 seats out of the total 72 seats of the RMC, the rest 4 seats won by the Congress.





In Jamnagar, the BJP has captured 50 seats out of the total 64 of the JMC, while the opposition Congress won 11 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) took three seats, opening their account in Gujarat.





In Bhavnagar, the BJP has captured 44 seats out of the total 52 of the BMC, the rest going to the opposition Congress.





Following the poor performance of the Congress, a series of city party chiefs resigned on Tuesday. Ashok Dangar, Rajkot Congress president tendered his resignation. Similarly, Babu Rayka, Surat Congress president and Prakash Vaghani, Bhavnagar Congress president, also submitted their resignations.