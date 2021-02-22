Modi opens coffers for Assam before polls, says previous govts neglected development

Sonitpur :

Opening the coffers of his government for election-bound Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday slammed the successive Congress dispensations that ruled the country since Independence for the ''neglect'' of the state and the northeast for decades.





On his third visit to Assam in a month, Modi, who dedicated to the nation three major projects in the petroleum sector worth over Rs 3,222 crore, enumerated steps taken by the state government led by Sarbananda Sonowal and the centre over the past few years for its balanced growth.