Unnao Victim Off Ventilator Support, Condition Improves

Unnao :

The 16-year-old girl, who was found in an unconscious state in an agriculture field in Unnao's Babuhara village along with two other minor girls on Wednesday, has started showing considerable improvement.





The girl, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kanpur, has regained consciousness and is in a stable condition.





"She was taken off ventilator support and even ate some food on Sunday," said DIG Preetinder Singh.





The girl, however, is still not in a condition to record statements or narrate the incident. The doctors are constantly monitoring her condition and administering necessary medical assistance to her, he said.





The victim, who was given pesticide with water along with her two other relatives, is also responding when her name is called out and even nods in response to questions about her health.





Inspector Kakadeo, Kunj Bihari Mishra, said, "Once she fully recovers enough, her statement will be recorded before a magistrate. Her family members were allowed to see her from the glass partition of the ICU."





A heavy deployment of police force has been made at the hospital to ensure law and order.





The victim was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night in a critical condition.





Three minor girls -- aged 16, 15 and 14 -- were found in an unconscious state in an agriculture field in the Babuhara village under Asoha police station area by the locals on Wednesday night.





The three were rushed to hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead.





The 16-year-old girl was rushed to a district hospital in Unnao and later referred to a private hospital.





The police had on Friday achieved a breakthrough and arrested two people in connection with the deaths of the two teenage girls.





The police told reporters that the incident was the fallout of a one-sided love affair.