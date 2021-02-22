Active Covid Cases Cross 6,000-mark In Karnataka Again

Bangalore :

"With 413 new cases registered on Saturday, the state's Covid tally rose to 9,48,149, including 6,036 active cases, while recoveries increased to 9,29,800, with 353 discharged in the last 24 hours," said the bulletin here.





Only two patients in Bengaluru succumbed to the infection in the day, taking the city's death toll to 4,451 and the state's toll to 12,294 till date.





In Bengaluru, 248 fresh cases were reported on Saturday, taking the city's Covid tally to 4,03,762, including 4,315 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,94,995, with 206 discharged during the day.





Of the 127 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 60 are in Bengaluru, nine in Kalaburagi, eight in Tumakuru, with the rest spread in 28 districts across the southern state.





Out of 55,234 tests conducted in the day, 3,731 were through rapid antigen and 51,503 through RT-PCR method across the state.





Positivity rate for the day was 0.74 per cent and case fatality rate 0.48 per cent across the state on Saturday.





Meanwhile, 904 of the 8,662 healthcare workers and frontline warriors took the vaccine in the state during the day, accounting for only 10 per cent of the registered beneficiaries.





Of the 11-lakh registered beneficiaries since January 16 when the vaccination drive began, 6.58-lakh received the shot till date in the southern state.