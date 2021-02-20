Toolkit Case: Greta Thunberg Reacts To Disha Ravi's Arrest, Says Right To Peaceful Protest 'Non-Negotiable'

New Delhi :

Following the capture of 21-year-old environment extremist Disha Ravi regarding the dispersal of the Toolkit report, Greta Thunberg on Saturday reacted to the capture and said the right to speak freely of discourse and the privilege to quiet dissent are non-debatable common liberties.





Then, Disha was shipped off three days in legal guardianship by a Delhi court on Friday regarding the 'tool compartment' case on the ranchers' dissent.





She was delivered under the watchful eye of Patiala House Court by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, as her five-day police authority finished Friday.





Disha was captured from Bengaluru on February 13.









The police had before enrolled a FIR against unidentified people regarding the makers of the 'toolbox'.