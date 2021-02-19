Cop, 3 Terrorists Killed, 2 Officers Injured In Kashmir Gunfights

Srinagar :

Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, while in a separate gun battle still underway a policeman was killed and a second injured in central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said.





The Shopian encounter started between terrorists and security forces in Badigam on Thursday night. It took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about militant presence.





As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.





The gunfight has stopped, the security forces are searching the area. Arms and ammunition has been recovered from the encounter spot.





"Three unidentified terrorists have been killed in the Shopian encounter. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition recovered. Search is going on," the police said.





In a second encounter underway at Beerwah in Budgam district "Special Police Officer (SPO) Mohammad Altaf was martyred and SgCt Manzoor Ahmad injured," police said.





In a third incident, two local policemen were injured on Friday in a militant hit and run attack in Srinagar city.





The police said that the militants fired at a police party in the Baghat Chowk area of the city.





"Two policemen have been injured in this attack. The injured policemen have been shifted to hospital. The area has been surrounded for searches," police said.





The militant attack took place a day after the 24-member diplomatic delegation concluded its two-day visit to the union territory.