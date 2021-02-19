Metroman E Sreedharan set to join BJP

Kozhikode :

The entry of Sreedharan into politics through the BJP was announced by state party chief K Surendran at a press conference here on Thursday. Sreedharan said he was joining the BJP to ensure justice for the people of Kerala who were being deprived of the fruits of development due to the self-centric attitude of the present CPI(M)-led LDF government. The 88-year old Sreedharan, who played a major role in executing Kerala’s ambitious Kochi metro rail project, also





said he would contest the Assembly polls if the party decides.