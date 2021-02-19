Tablighi Jamaat case: UP court acquits 17 including 7 foreign nationals

Lucknow :

In the order passed on Wednesday, the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court observed that there was no prima facie evidence on record to make the accused persons stand trial in the case.





The Indonesian nationals had told the court that they had come to India on a valid visa and passport on January 20, 2020 and the first case of COVID-19 in Indonesia was detected on March 2, 2020.





The FIR against them was lodged at Shahganj police station in Allahabad on April 1, 2020.





The police had booked them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Foreigners Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act. They were out on bail in the case.





The court also acquitted 10 Indians -- Ashraf PK, Shahajahn Ali, Khwaja Sabihuddin, Mohd Shakil, Mohd Ahmad, Dr Masiullah Khan, Mohd Tariq, Wasim Ahmad, Mohd Mustafa and Rizwanulhaq.