Punjab: Congress Claims Victory In Civic Body Polls

Chandigarh :

"We want to congratulate all the workers of Punjab Government, Congress workers are behind this win, and all the people of Punjab from different sectors justified with their vote that who is good for Punjab. Those who see the old days of Punjab knew about Captain Amrinder Singh's leadership. They have voted for us," Jakhar said.





Jakhar further said that the people of Punjab know how to take their rights in a democratic manner.





"We have given a reply to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties with peace. Punjab knew how to take his right in a democratic manner. BJP's high command ignored people's feelings. We will work hard in future and I would like to launch campaign 2022," he added.





"People have selected Congress in seven out of seven municipal corporations in the state. However, the result of Mohali corporation is awaited due to re-polling. Out of 109 municipal councils, the results have come for 104 out of which people have selected us in 98 of them," Jakhar claimed.





"People have given a strong reply to the political parties who ignored the problems of the people and tried to defame Punjab," he added.