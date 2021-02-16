Sahaj Marg, heartfulness and yoga beacons of hope: PM Modi

New Delhi :

"In today's world, there is a lot of emphasis on fast pace, people are short on time. In such times, through Sahaj Marg, you (Shri Ram Chandra Mission) are making a significant contribution in keeping people energetic and healthy," said Modi.





He appreciated the fact that thousands of the mission's volunteers and trainers familiarise the world with the art of yoga and meditation.





Modi termed this endeavour as a huge service to mankind and appreciated Kamlesh Patel, guide of heartfulness.





He said the mission is inspiring the whole world and especially youth towards a healthy body and mind.





According to the mission, heartfulness is a set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalised into teaching through the mission in 1945 in India.