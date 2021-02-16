Court allows activist Disha Ravi access to lawyer, warm clothes

New Delhi :

The 21-year-old activist was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday in connection with allegedly editing and sharing a 'toolkit' on social media related to the farmers' protest and was sent to five days police custody the next day.





Besides warm clothes, meet with parents for 15 minutes and access to lawyer for 30 minutes, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma has also allowed her access to the First Information Report (FIR) in the 'toolkit' case, the remand application and arrest memo.





The Delhi Police's Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the government of India".





On Sunday, the Delhi Police took to Twitter to elaborate on the case. It wrote, "Disha Ravi, arrested by Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc and key conspirator in document's formulation and dissemination."





She started the WhatsApp Group and collaborated with others to make the Toolkit document, the police said, adding that she worked closely with them to draft it.





"In this process, they all collaborated with pro Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. She was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg," the police wrote on Twitter.





After the arrest, the Delhi Police Special Cell procured five-day custody of 21-year-old climate activist from the court to identify Pro-Khalistani Group - Poetic Justice Foundation and its active members, and to recover the deleted WhatsApp Group.