Mufti Seeks Probe Into Alleged Attempt Of Abduction, Molestation Of Girl By Armymen In Bandipora

Srinagar :

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday demanded an impartial probe into the alleged attempt of abduction and molestation of a minor girl by Army personnel in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, claiming the family was being pressurised to withdraw the FIR.





“Locals in Bandipora have alleged that 3 army men tried to abduct & molest a 9 year old girl. Her family is now being pressurised to withdraw the FIR. Its a complete travesty of justice & an impartial probe must be set up immediately so that they are given the harshest punishment (sic),” Mufti wrote on Twitter.





Police said the incident took place on February 10 in Ajas area of the north Kashmir district and three people have been arrested and an FIR has been registered against them.





“People alleged three persons were trying to kidnap a girl, so the police swung into action and the three were caught on the spot,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bandipora, Rahul Malik said.





Malik, however, did not identify those arrested or disclose if they were security forces'' personnel.





The SSP said an FIR has been registered in the case.