Maha: Four of family killed in Pune-Mumbai expressway accident

Mumbai :

The deceased included a veterinary doctor working with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) who, along with his family members, was returning to Navi Mumbai from Pune in one of the cars, a police official said.





The incident occurred near Khalapur toll plaza when the truck hit two cars and a goods vehicle from behind, he said, adding that the driver of the truck was speeding when he apparently lost his control over the wheel.





The deceased were identified as veterinarian Dr Viabhav Jhunjare (41), his mother (63), wife (38) and a daughter (5), the official said, adding that the 11-year-old son of the couple survived with injuries.





Another deceased, a woman, was travelling in another car, the official said.





The injured persons were admitted in a hospital, he said, adding that a case was being registered.