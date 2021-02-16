Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Chennai Tomorrow

Chennai :

Former All India Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will pay a one-day visit to Puducherry on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Chennai Domestic Airport from Delhi by Vistara Airlines at 11.05 am tomorrow. The Tamil Nadu Congress administrators are expected to receive Rahul Gandhi at the airport. Rahul will embark to Pondicherry at 11.15 am in a private jet. After completing his visit to Puducherry, he is expected to leave to Delhi in a private jet at 5 pm on the same day.





Following Rahul Gandhi's arrival at the Chennai airport, the security measures have been tightened in the Chennai airport and special security forces' officers have arrived to overlook the security measures. The officers will be holding a brief meeting on the security arrangements at the Chennai airport, at 11 am today. The meeting will be attended by the Airport authorities, Central Industrial Security Force, Chennai city's Police officials, as well as officials from Special Security Force.