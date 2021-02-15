Who is Disha Ravi and why was she arrested?

Delhi Police arrested Disha Ravi after accusing her as a key conspirator in the digital campaign, which they say was carried out to spread disaffection against India.

Disha Ravi, climate activist arrested by Delhi Police on 'toolkit' case Chennai : Disha Ravi is a 21-year-old climate activist, who was arrested on Sunday (February 14) by the Delhi Police in Bangalore for allegedly sharing the 'toolkit' related to the ongoing farmers' protest with International climate activist Greta Thunberg. The issue came to limelight and gained Police attention after Greta tweeted the 'toolkit'. Disha is one of the founders of 'Fridays for Future', which is called as a global climate strike movement. 'Toolkit' refers to the information document related to the digital campaign conducted by supporters of farmers' protest on January 26. Delhi Police have arrested Disha Ravi after accusing her as a key conspirator in the digital campaign, which they say was carried out to spread disaffection against India. Delhi Police's cyber-crime cell had registered an FIR against the creators of the 'toolkit'. Delhi Police tweeted that Disha collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to carry out the campaign. The toolkit, according to Delhi Police, helped in executing the Republic Day violence in the national capital, which the Police call as economic, social, cultural and regional war against India. Also Read: Disha formed WhatsApp group, shared 'toolkit' with Greta: Police The 'toolkit' listed many anti-government actions including holding protests outside Indian embassies, creating a Twitter trend to show their support to the farmers' protest, etc. According to Delhi Police, Disha had asked Greta to remove the main document after its details accidentally got into public domain. Delhi Police stated that this is many times more than what she had initially claimed. Massive protest against the Centre's three farm laws is being carried out by farmers in Delhi for many months now. Violence broke out during the farmers' protest and tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi, which garnered international attention to the protest. Delhi Police have arrested many so far in connection with the violence. Also Read: Toolkit document case: Non-bailable warrants issued against 2

Related Tags : Disha Ravi | Disha Ravi arrest | Republic Day violence | Toolkit case