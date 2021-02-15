Mon, Feb 15, 2021

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for coronavirus

Published: Feb 15,202102:41 PM by IANS

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has tested positive for coronavirus, said a hospital where the CM is admitted after he fainted in a rally.

Ahmedabad:
On Sunday, Rupani, 64, fainted on stage while addressing a rally in Vadodara for the upcoming civic polls in the state, following which he was flown to Ahmedabad and admitted to the U N Mehta Hospital here.

Rupani's sample was collected on Sunday night and sent for RT-PCR test which has come out positive for coronavirus,said a health bulletin issued by the hospital on Monday.

He has mild symptoms, it added.
