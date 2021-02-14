Sun, Feb 14, 2021

PM hands over indigenous Arjun tank to Army

Photo Tweeted by ANI
Chennai:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over to the Army the home made Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) here.

At a function, he also accepted a salute by the state-of-the-art tank, indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by DRDO's Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment here.

Fifteen academic institutions, eight labs and several MSMEs were also involved in the project.
