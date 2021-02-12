Prime Minister has conceded land to China: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi :

Addressing a press conference here, Rahul Gandhi said, "Indian territory was up to finger 4 why the troops have been withdrawn to finger 3?"

Rahul Gandhi said the situation about the Depsang Plains, Gogra-Hot Springs is not clear.

He said the status quo ante prior to April 2020 should be restored and the Prime Minister should answer the country.

"It is the responsibility of the Prime Minister to protect the territory of this country. How he does it, is his problem, not mine," said Rahul.

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the forces will return to the command post and added: "Not an inch of land will be given and nothing has been lost since the face off."

"The sustained talks with China have led to the agreement on the disengagement on the north and south banks of Pangong Lake. After the agreement, India-China will remove forward deployments in a phased and coordinated manner.

"China will keep its troops to the east of the Finger 8 in the north of Pangong Lake. India will keep its troops at its permanent base near Finger 3," said Rajnath Singh.