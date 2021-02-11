ED again summons Maha Minister's relative for questioning

Mumbai :

An ED source connected to the probe told IANS, "The agency recorded the statement of Amit Bhosale on Wednesday evening for several hours in connection with a money laundering probe."

He said the agency has again called Amit for questioning on Thursday.

The ED on Wednesday carried out searches at several locations linked to Amit. On the basis of the documents and other materials collected, he was again called for questioning.

Amit is the son of Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosale.

When IANS tried to contact the office of ABIL in Mumbai for a comment on the case, a person said that the office was closed since Wednesday and no senior person was available.

Earlier on February 2 this year, the ED had recorded the statement of Amit's mother Gauri Bhosale. The ED had also summoned Kadam's wife Swapnali Bhosale in the last week of January.

Avinash Bhosale was questioned by the ED on November 27 last year for several hours in connection with an old case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Avinash Bhosale is also facing a probe by the Income Tax department. Last year, the I-T department had carried out searches at 23 locations in Mumbai and Pune.