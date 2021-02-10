Centre, States Owe Air India Rs 498 Crore for VVIP Travel, Evacuation Ops and Other Services: Puri

New Delhi :

The governments in states and at the Centre owe the airline Rs 84.57 crore for VVIP travel, Rs 12.61 crore for foreign dignitaries'' travel, Rs. 9.67 crore for evacuation operations and Rs 391.32 crore as other outstanding dues, the minister told Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.





The national carrier incurred a provisional loss of Rs 7,982 crore in 2019-20 as compared to the net loss of Rs 8,556 crore in 2018-19, Puri said.





The government is currently in the process to sell its entire stake in debt-ridden airline.





"The total amount of outstanding dues owed by the Central and State Governments to Air India for VVIP travel, evacuation operations, foreign dignitaries travel and other outstanding dues as on 31.12.2020 is Rs. 498.17 crore," Puri stated.