Farmer protests will go on indefinitely: Rakesh Tikait

New Delhi :

"If the government does not accept our demands, we will continue to sit on protest till even 2024," Tikait told IANS.

He further stated "As long as the three farm laws are not taken back, a law on MSP is not made and the Swaminathan Committee report not implemented, we would continue our struggle."

Tikait also said that the government was benefiting only the commission agents.

When asked about the inconvenience caused to people of Delhi due to the farmer protests, he said, "People of Delhi themselves are part of this movement."