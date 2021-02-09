Deep Sidhu arrested in Jan 26 Red Fort incident

New Delhi :

The arrest has been made by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).





The police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest.





On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police. Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. A religious flag was also hoisted.