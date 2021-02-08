11,831 new Covid cases take India's tally to 1,08,38 194

New Delhi :

For over a week, the daily new infections have been below 15,000 while the deaths have been below 200-mark for more than a month now.

On January 19, India had reported 10,064 new cases, the lowest this year. Last year, the lowest 9,633 cases were recorded on June 3.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that there were 84 more Covid-19 fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 1,55,080

As per the ministry's data, there are 1,48,609 active cases as of now after 11,904 patients were discharged in a day. Till now, 1,05,34,505 persons have been discharged.

The recovery rate has increased to 97.2 per cent, while the fatality rate is down to 1.43 per cent.

A total of 20,19,00,614 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to February 7. Of these, 5,32,236 samples were tested on Sunday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Nearly six million (58,12,362) doses of corona vaccine doses have been administered in India since the drive began on January 16 after approval for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'.

As per the Health Ministry, India ranks 3rd globally in terms of the vaccine doses administered in the country, even though many countries had launched their vaccination campaigns before India.