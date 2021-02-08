‘India exceeded China in LAC transgression’: VK Singh

Madurai :

Talking to reporters at Circuit House in Madurai, Singh said China has transgressed into India many times over the years with its own perception of the LAC. “But none of you come to know how many times we have transgressed, as per our perception. The Indian government does not announce it, while the Chinese media does not cover it,” he said. “Let me assure you, if China has transgressed 10 times, we must have done it atleast 50 times,” Singh claimed.





The Minister said China has been attempting to expand its area by taking advantage of its perception of the LAC over a long period of time. “The situation along LAC is under control. They (China) do understand that, if something goes wrong, India is in a position to hit back,” he added. India had warned China with equal measures, when they had transgressed in Eastern Ladakh last year. We have been firmly telling China to retract. China is not allowed into areas which it though was part of its perception of the border, the former Army Chief said.





“Today, China is under pressure, since we are sitting at places along the border, which it does not like. China has realised that it was not easy anymore for them to hit back at India, as we have hit them economically by banning their apps and boycotting their goods. All these Indian measures have affected them,” Singh said. On the retrieval of Katchatheevu, a growing dispute between fishermen of India and Sri Lanka, he said it’s a long pending issue, but the Centre has come up with diversified fishing at deep sea to avoid conflicts. Further, he said, if the BJP-AIADMK alliance achieves victory in the ensuing election, Tamil Nadu would witness more welfare schemes for the benefit of people.