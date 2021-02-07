No change of guard in Telangana, KCR clarifies in TRS meet

Hyderabad :





The meeting deliberated on organisational issues, including appointment of party committees from village level to the state level, party membership renewal, election of party president and the party''s annual plenary on April 27.





"Rao asked the party cadre not to make controversial statements about the change of guard giving scope for speculation and confusion. He also said he is in the pink of health and would continue as CM for ten more years," sources said.





State ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, chairpersons of Zilla Parishads, Mayors and others attended the meeting. The party will commence its membership drive from February 12 and targets to surpass the previous record of over 60 lakh.





Upcoming elections for two MLC graduates constituencies, Nagarjunagar bypoll and other urban body polls were also discussed. The meeting had triggered speculation as some party MLAs and other senior leaders have openly spoken, in recent weeks, in favour of K T Rama Rao becoming the CM.

Addressing the state executive committee meeting of ruling TRS here, Rao said he is hale and hearty and would continue as CM for 10 more years, according to a senior party leader. He also warned the party leaders against making such statements regarding change of leadership.