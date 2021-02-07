PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Uttarakhand's glacier burst

New Delhi :

The Prime Minister also announced Rs 50,000 from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the people who were seriously injured.





"PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche caused by a glacier breach in Chamoli, Uttrakhand. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," the office of the Prime Minister tweeted.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the nation that relief work is in full progress following the glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district and every attempt is being made to help the affected people.





The Prime Minister during a public meeting in West Bengal asserted that the people of Uttrakhand can beat any disaster, adding that the nation is praying for the state.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi said that he is monitoring the flood situation in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.





"Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and nation prays for everyone's safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," PM Modi tweeted on Sunday.





Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has also announced that state government will give financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to kin of the deceased.





At least nine bodies have been recovered from the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) site in the Tapovan area following the glacier burst in the Chamoli district, said the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday.





It is suspected that around 100 workers were at the site out of which, 9-10 dead bodies have been recovered from the river, SS Deswal, Director General, ITBP said.





A glacial burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.





Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash told ANI that more than 100 casualties are feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has been monitoring the situation.