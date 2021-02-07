Watch: 16 people trapped in tunnel following glacier burst rescued by ITBP

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday rescued all 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near the Tapovan area following a glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, the officials said on Sunday.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: ITBP personnel rescue one person who was trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli.— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021
Rescue operation underway.
(Video Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/RO91YhIdyo
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: ITBP personnel rescued all 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan in Chamoli. pic.twitter.com/M0SgJQ4NRr— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021
Conversations