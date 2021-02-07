We never promised Shiv Sena Maharashtra CM post: Amit Shah

New Delhi :

Virtually terming Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray a liar, Shah also disputed the Sena chief's claims that the assurance was made to him in private.





"We never gave any such undertaking and we do not lie... I don't do anything in private, I do everything in the open, in full public view," Shah asserted.





Instead, he countered Thackeray by asking why he didn't object to the joint BJP-Sena campaign with big photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on election posters and banner.





Slamming the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress as 'an autorickshaw government' with each wheel going in different directions and something pushing it from the rear, Shah said in his greed to grab power, Thackeray junked the late Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals and became CM.





"They violated the sacred public mandate which was in favour of BJP-Sena and colluded to form the 3-party autorickshaw government which is floundering at every step," he said.





Earlier, Shah inaugurated his party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane's new 300-bed private hospital and medical college, in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, State BJP President Chandrakant Patil, other dignitaries, a large number of medical students, and political activists from the district.





Affiliated to the the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, the Sindhudurg Shikshan Prasarak Mandal (SSPM) Medical College & Lifetime Hospital, founded by Rane, has come up on a 70-acre campus in Padve village in Kankavali and will give a much-needed boost to medical facilities in the coastal Konkan region.