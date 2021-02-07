No Covid related deaths in 17 states, Union Territories in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

New Delhi :

There have been no deaths from the coronavirus infection reported in 17 states and Union Territories during the past 24 hours in the country, Health Ministry data said on Sunday.





The number of daily deaths in the last two consecutive days--Saturday and Sunday--has been lowest in months and that of active cases of Covid-19 at 148,766 showed a consistent downward slide, as per the data.





Presently, the fatality rate stood at 1.43 per cent.





Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tripura are among the States and UTs recorded no Covid deaths in the past day.





Meanwhile, 78 more people succumbed to the deadly virus in the past 24 hours from rest of the country, pushing the Covid fatalities to 1,54,996 so far.





As many as 12,059 fresh cases of infections were reported during this period, due to which the total cases reached to 1,08,26,363.