Uttarakhand glacier burst: 9 dead, over 100 missing, rescue efforts underway

At least nine bodies have been recovered from the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) site in the Tapovan area following the glacier burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, said Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday.



A total of 16 people who were trapped in Tapovan Dam are being shifted to safer places by the police, said Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said that there was some cloudburst or breaching of the reservoir which resulted in the flooding in Dhauliganga -- one of the six source streams of the Ganges river. The 85 km river meets the Alaknanda River at Vishnuprayag at the base of Joshimath mountain in Uttarakhand.





The ITBP said that the flash flood occurred in Rishi Ganga at around 10.45 a.m. due to a glacier falling into it and exponentially increasing the volume of water. Due to this, the Rishi Ganga hydro project was completely devastated, it said.





Several labourers working at the Rishi Ganga hydroelectric power project were feared missing after a glacier broke. A dam of the Tapovan power project was breached and feared to have been washed away.





A witness reported a wall of dust, rock and water as an avalanche roared down a river valley.





“It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone,” Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of Raini village, told Reuters by phone. “I felt that even we would be swept away.”





"More than 100 labourers at the barrage and 50 plus in the tunnel lost their life as per the incharge of Tapovan NTPC work site. As many as 150 people are missing," the ITBP said.

"100-150 casualties feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district, said Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash told ANI.





A government spokesman said that there was not much human habitation at the site where the glacier broke apart but a number of power projects have been hit. The government has appealed to the people not to venture near the Ganga river.





Though the impact of the disaster may not be felt in Rishikesh and Haridwar, the temple towns have been put on alert.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that he has spoken to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work, and relief operations.





Around 250 personnel of ITBP are carrying out rescue and search operations on the site. The paramilitary force said connectivity of its Border Outposts was totally restricted due to bridge destruction near Reni village.









Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has convened an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation and to supervise rescue and relief operations.





He said it is a matter of relief that the flow of the Alaknanda River beyond Nandprayag has become normal. The water level of the river is now one meter above normal but the flow is decreasing.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to CM Rawat, DG ITBP and DG NDRF.





Meanwhile, CM Rawat said, "If you are stranded in affected areas and you need any help. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486."





