About 55pc health care workers receive first dose, India developing 7 more COVID vaccines

New Delhi :

"As per the figures drawn till 6 p.m. today, 56,36,868 health care and frontline workers have been vaccinated. In which, 3,70,693 beneficiaries were the frontline while the remaining 52,66,175 were the health care workers," the Union Health Ministry said.





"The figure of health care workers are 54.7 per cent of their total strength registered on CoWIN app while the share of the frontline workers inoculated till date stands at 4.5 per cent," it specified.





The inoculation exercise of health care workers started from January 16 whereas the frontline workers started receiving vaccine shots from February 2.





Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the country is developing seven more COVID-19 vaccines and also working on further vaccine development to inoculate every citizen of India.





He said the Centre does not have any immediate plan to make the vaccines available in the open market and a decision will be taken as the situation demands.





''We are not dependent only on the two vaccines as the country is working on seven more indigenous vaccines.





''Simultaneously, we are also working on the development of more vaccines because India is a huge country and we need more players and research to reach out to everyone,'' he said.





Three of the vaccines are in the trial phase, two are in the pre-clinical stage, one is in phase 1 and another in phase 2, the Union health minister said.





Meanwhile, the ministry also informed that 13 states have covered more than 60 per cent of their health care workers in the vaccination drive. These states include Bihar (76.6 per cent) Madhya Pradesh (76.1) Tripura (76), Uttarakhand (71.5), Mizoram (69.7), Uttar Pradesh (69), Kerala (68.1), Odisha (67.6), Rajasthan (67.3), Himachal Pradesh (66.8), Lakshadweep (64.5), Andaman & Nicobar Islands (62.9) and Chattisgarh (60.5 per cent).





However, it also added that 12 states fared poorly in terms of vaccinating their healthcare workers, including Delhi which has only covered 37.1 per cent of them. The least on the chart is Puducherry which has vaccinated only 13.1 per cent of its healthcare workers.





The ministry also informed that all states and Union territories have been directed to complete the administration of the first dose of vaccines to their health care workers by February 20 and conclude mop-up round by February 25. It also directed them to push the beneficiaries' count beyond the daily target of 100 per session.





(With inputs from IANS)