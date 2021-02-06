Over 54 lakh immunised in India so far, says Health Ministry

New Delhi :

In a statement, the health ministry said India is the fastest country to reach the 50 lakh-mark in COVID-19 vaccination in 21 days. "In the last 24 hours, 4,57,404 people were vaccinated across 10,502 sessions. A total of 1,06,303 sessions have been conducted so far. It includes 3,01,537 healthcare workers and 1,55,867 frontline workers," the ministry said.





It said a total of 20 crore (20,06,72,589) tests have been conducted till now. About 83.3 per cent of the new cases are observed to be concentrated in six states/union territories of Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.





The total number COVID-19 cases mounted to 1,08,14,304 and the death toll climbed to 1,54,918. A total of95 fatalities were reported in a span of 24 hours in the country, data updated at 8 am showed.



