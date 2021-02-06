'BJP didn't achieve in 25 years in Gujarat, what AAP did in Delhi in 5 years'

New Delhi :

Sisodia was in Gujarat to campaign for AAP candidates for the local body elections slated at the end of this month.





Talking to the media, Sisodia said, "The five-year period is also a very long period and in just 2 years, the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, by creating 'Mohalla clinics' revolutionised the health care system in such a manner, that not only from national but also from abroad, people came to see how the health care system can work for the common man. Whereas even after 25 years of BJP rule, the common man anywhere in Gujarat cannot feel confident about receiving good health care in the government-run health facilities."





"Similarly, the education system is also a total failure in the BJP-led governance in the state, whether it be the state government or the local body-run systems. The role of early child care education and the primary education is very vital in forming the personality of a citizen in his or her career. The BJP, in its 25 years of being in power, has not been able to set up a proper education system in Gujarat. Whereas, the Kejriwal government has set up primary schools in Delhi and the education is far better than that in primary private schools," Sisodia added.





"So these are the two models of governance, which people have to choose from - one is that of 25 years of BJP-led governance in Gujarat, versus the five-year rule of AAP in Delhi," said Sisodia.





"People in Gujarat are tired and frustrated due to the corruption in the local body administrations and they have to run from pillar to post in getting their work done. The AAP government in Delhi revolutionised the way government administration works by coming out with historic initiative of Doorstep Delivery. Now the people in Delhi don't have to go to any office, but the administration goes from house to house and provides the citizens all that is required," added Sisodia.





"The people in Gujarat are fed up with the BJP government, and are looking for an alternative which they don't find in the Congress. We don't see Congress as an alternative. The people in Gujarat even when they vote for the Congress, they get disappointed when the same Congress leaders thereafter join the BJP," said the Delhi Education Minister.





The AAP launched its election campaign for the local body elections in Gujarat on Saturday, holding roadshows in Ahmedabad and Rajkot. Sisodia, as the star campaigner of this roadshow, started by visiting Nagarvale Hanuman temple in Hatkeshwar area of Ahmedabad.





Sisodia will lead a roadshow in Rajkot on Sunday.





Along with Sisodia, AAP MP Sanjay Singh is also in Gujarat to campaign and hold roadshows in Surat. Besides them, 10 AAP leaders will be campaigning in the coming days for the AAP candidates contesting the local body elections for the municipal corporations, municipalities, district and tehsil panchayats in Gujarat.