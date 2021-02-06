Chakka jam: Security stepped up at Ghazipur protest site

New Delhi :

This is despite assurance by farmer unions that the road block would not affect the traffic within the Delhi borders as well as in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The scene at the farmers protest site at Ghazipur did not seem any different from other days of protest since November 26.

Ever since the January 26 incident, the police have been extra careful to seal all loopholes in the security arrangements.

They have been constantly monitoring the situation at the Delhi borders with the help of drones. Top police officials are also taking stock of the situation.

Volunteers on behalf of farmers sitting at the border have also been doing their bit to maintain peace. The volunteers have placed their barricades 100 metres before the police barricades so that as per assurance no one can set foot inside Delhi.